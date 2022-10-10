MeT Forecasts Scattered Light Rain, Thunder In J&K

Srinagar: Weatherman on Monday forecast scattered light rain and thunder over Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official said that isolated light rain and thunder was expected for the subsequent two days.

Regarding the mercury, he said, Srinagar recorded a low of 11.8°C against 8.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 4.5°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 11.0°C against 8.0°C on the previous night. The temperature was 4.7°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 9.1°C against 5.3°C on the previous night and it was 5.5°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 11.9°C against 8.9°C on the previous night and it was 4.2°C above normal for the place, he said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 5.2°C and it was 0.5°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir’ s Baramulla district.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 8.5°C against 5.7°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 2.1°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 19.8°C against 22.4°C previous night. It was normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 12.4°C, Batote 11.9°C, Katra 16.2°C and Bhadarwah 12.2°C. (GNS)

