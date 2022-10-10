Legal awareness programme on “Towards Empowering Women” held at GGHSS Nawa Kadal

SRINAGAR: District Hub For Empowerment of Women- Mission Shakti, Srinagar in collaboration with District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Srinagar today conducted one day legal awareness programme titled “Towards Empowering Women” sponsored by National Commission For Women at Government Girls Higher Secondary School- Nawa Kadal, here.
Speaking at the event, District Mission Coordinator, Ruqaya Ashraf raised awareness among the participants about the overall working of District Hub for Empowerment of Women- Mission Shakti in the District.
Gender Specialist, Rehana Qadir informed the students about various Women Centric Scheme, Skill Development Courses and aspects of Legal Services. Gender Specialist- Ms. Deeba threw light on the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Campaign.
Speaking at the event, Suhaila Ali Penal Lawyer from DLSA Srinagar enlightened the participants regarding various legal aspects of Domestic Violence, Harassment, Eve-teasing, Cyber-bullying, etc.
The speaker also raised awareness among the students about various Rights guaranteed to the females by the Constitution of India to safeguard their honor and dignity.