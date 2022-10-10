IEDC, UNICEF India, Move Beyond tripartite agreement at NIT Srinagar

Such collaborations help to serve humanity through technological dimensions: Director NIT Srinagar

Srinagar: The Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Development Centre (IIEDC), National Institute of Technology (NIT) Srinagar, UNICEF India and Move Beyond-Centre for Career Guidance, Counselling and Consultation Saturday signed a tripartite agreement on the campus.

The aim of the Statement of Intent (SOI) is to work closely in the area of career guidance and counselling, life skills and 21st Century skills in line with National Education Policy 2020.

The SOI was signed in presence of Director NIT Srinagar Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Sehgal, Prof Saad Parvez, Head IIEDC, NIT Srinagar, Danish Aziz, Education Specialist UNICEF-India, Sheikh Inayat Ullah, CEO Move Beyond, Saurabh Agarwal, Education Specialist UNICEF, Pramila Manoharan, Education Specialist UNICEF, Dr Muslim Jan, and Dr Dinesh, Coordinator IIEDC- NIT Srinagar.

On the occasion, Director NIT, Prof. Sehgal said this collaboration will further strengthen ties between the institutions.

“We will take this SOI forward for the benefit of students, faculty members, and other staff members in respective intuitions. It will help us to serve humanity through technological dimensions”, he said.

“I see it as a great development and critical intervention in the area of career development in the UT of J&K,” Prof. Sehgal said.

In his message, Institute’s Registrar, Prof. Syed Kaiser Bukhari said this collaborative move will bring synergy in finding novel and innovative solutions to the problems faced by the students in the region.

“I am confident that SOI will lead to major research works that will benefit the general public and residents of Jammu and Kashmir in particular,” he said.

Prof. Bukhari said there is no dearth of talent among the youth of Kashmir but there is a need for proper guidance, counselling to enhance and encourage their capabilities.

Head IIEDC, NIT Srinagar, Prof Saad Parvez said IIEDC has a mandate to reach out to local youth.

“This collaboration will provide an opportunity to connect us on the ground and offer solutions to students facing challenges in their careers,” he said.

Danish Aziz, Education Specialist, UNICEF India said they are already working closely with the Department of School Education, J&K Govt, in many educational initiatives.

“This collaboration is one more step in the same direction. I am sure that we will address the career concerns of students in the region. We will help them and find the right direction leading to their career ambition, he said.

Danish said UNICEF is desirous of conducting a visioning exercise for digital technology in school education, for which we would like to extend an invitation to NIT and Move Beyond for a collaborative effort.

“We look at 2-5 days workshop with all concerned stakeholders from department of school education, academicians and experts to draft a vision document that shall be instrumental in furthering the use of ICT in education,” he added.

On the occasion, Sheikh Inayat Ullah, CEO Move Beyond said they are already working in the area of career guidance and counselling.

He said this collaboration of IIEDC, NIT Srinagar, UNICEF India and Move Beyond can prove a game changer for the UT of J&K in the area of career guidance and counselling.

As per SOI document, the collaboration between IIEDC, NIT Srinagar, UNICEF and Move Beyond is a major step in the development of the career guidance and counselling ecosystem in J&K.

The IIEDC with its mandate to reach out to the local population has been tasked with technical assistance and resource mobilization as per the signed agreement.

It will also facilitate the organization of online and offline programmes and provide support in conducting various studies, research and capacity-building exercises as required from time to time.

“UNICEF shall be sharing its resources for effective and efficient career guidance and counselling of students. It will also provide access to its career portal for the exclusive use of teachers and students at no cost,” it said.

The SOI further reads that UNICEF shall also create connections with tested life skills resources and outreach support through its existing network.

While Move Beyond shall act as an implementation partner for the activities and programmes to be carried out under this collaboration.

“It will connect and engage with the various stakeholders and shall act as a nodal agency as well. It will also engage with students and will provide them with necessary, guidance and training,” the SOI added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print