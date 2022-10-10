Fish Festival ‘Zaika-e-Kashmir’ organised by Faculty of Fisheries, SKUAST-K

SRINAGAR Faculty of Fisheries, SK University of Agricultural Sciences & Technology-Kashmir in collaboration with National Fisheries Board (NFDB), Hyderabad organized first ever Fish Festival, Zaika-e-Kashmir at Zabarawan Park, Boulevard, Srinagar.

The function was inaugurated by Dr. Hina Bhat, Chairperson, Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) & MoS Govt. of Jammu and Kashmir; Prof. (Dr. ) Nazeer Ahmad Ganai, Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K; Sagar Mehra, Joint Secretary, Inland Fisheries, Department of Fisheries (GOI); Irshad Ahmad Shah, Director Fisheries, Department of Fisheries (GoI); J&K, Additional Director, DST (J&K); Joint Director, DST, (J&K) along with Director Research (SKUAST-K), Direct Planning (SKUAST-K) and Deans of various Faculties and HoD’s, Scientists, and students of Faculty of Fisheries SKUAST-K.

The motive of the festival was to make people aware about the importance of Fish and Fisheries in day to day life. Fish and byproductssourced from fish have been used by the people of Kashmir since decades especially during the harsh winters.

The Fisheries sector is very much important for nutritional security as Trout fish is now being consumed in large numbers as it is having various health benefits especially due to the presence of Omega 3 fatty acids. The Festival also got overwhelming response from students of various colleges, local Tourists and Entrepreneurs.

The main attraction in the festival were the various scientific models pertaining to Aquaculture, Aquatic Environmental Management, Fishery Engineering, Aquatic Animal Health, Sport Fisheries in addition to various traditional fish dishes like Fish Rogan Josh, Fish Nadru, Fish Haakh, Fish Pickles, Scientifically dried fish and other fast foods prepared by the students of the Faculty. A large number of fish entrepreneurs had also displayed their products in various stalls. Fish Aquarium and ornamental fishes were kept on sale in various stalls. Department of Fisheries, JK Govt. had also displayed the various products on the occasion. Director Fisheries highlighted the various Govt. schemes presently in operation in the Fisheries sector of J&K for the benefit of farmers and fishers.

A Fish recipe book, From Kashmiri Women’s Kitchen along with the Faculty of Fisheries Brochure were also released on the occasion by the dignitaries. The Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof. (Dr.) Nazeer Ahmad Ganai briefed the media about the importance of organizing such events for creating awareness among the people regarding the scope of the Fisheries sector in Kashmir valley. The efforts made by the Faculty of Fisheries, SKUAST-K in organizing the Festival were lauded by the Chairperson, Khadi and Village Industries Board and Joint Secretary, Inland Fisheries, Department of Fisheries (GOI).

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print