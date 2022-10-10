DC Kupwara inaugurates 2 day workshop on Disaster Management

KUPWARA: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Doifode Sagar Dattatray today inaugurated a 2 day workshop on formulation of District/Sectoral/Departmental Disaster Management Plan at D.C Office, here.

The workshop, organized by District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Kupwara, was attended by SDM Lolab, ACD, CEO, DIO, District Officers, Consultant Disaster Management, Resource Persons, Doctors, Engineers, SDRF Personnel, Volunteers and other concerned.

Addressing the workshop, the DC said that since the disasters are unpredicted and unavoidable yet we can minimize the losses by coordinated efforts of the departments, volunteers and individuals itself.

He stressed the need for downward communication and awareness about the vulnerabilities of the disasters so that people at large level get awareness about disasters and its mitigation strategies.

The DC highlighted the role, value and scope of the pre-disaster management plan and stressed the need for preparation of a well documented Disaster Management Plan in the district. He gave a 10 day timeline to the concerned departments for preparation of the plan, incorporating all objectives, scope of plan, institutional arrangements, departmental overview, resources, past achievements and other requirements of the plan.

He also asked the Consultant Disaster Management to provide the comprehensive plan within 45 days after submission of departmental plans by line departments.

The DC said that coordinated and calibrated efforts need to be implemented in plan formation viz a viz implementation.

Earlier, thorough introduction of preparation of Disaster Management Plan was given by Consultant Disaster Management, Mohammad Suhail Wani. Other sessions were also conducted under the supervision of the Consultant.

During the workshop, a demonstration was given by Dr. Naveed as to how we can support a victim of the disaster, how he can be escorted, treated and dealt with till medical treatment is provided. He demonstrated cardiac attack, road accident, burnings, drowning and use of a critical ambulance.

During the workshop, it was informed that the district has 200 volunteers registered who shall be imparted 12 days training by SDRF. It was also given out that the departments at their own level shall invite SDRF team for imparting necessary disaster management training to their manpower.

