2-Day capacity building programme on Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan begins at Budgam

BUDGAM: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, S F Hamid today inaugurated a two day capacity building programme on Nasha Mukht Bharat Abhiyan being held at Sheikh-ul-Alam Hall, Budgam.

The event is being organized by the District Social Welfare Office Budgam in collaboration with Education and Health departments of Budgam.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC stated that joint relentless efforts and commitment is required to make the Nasha Mukt Budgam a reality.

He said that a pool of 10 volunteers per village being created across the district shall ensure sustained information and education of the public to achieve the goal.

He urged the participants to make best use of the training and take the awareness of identification of early signs of drug addictions to every household in the Budgam for effective drug control.

He said every individual has responsibility to extend his/ her support in curbing the drug menace to save our youth and future from the devastating end as witnessed in many drug abuse cases.

He said rigorous mass awareness at all levels to spread the message among common people is need of an hour, as this is a complicated problem which requires serious steps at the right time to curb it.

He said drug addiction is spreading at an alarming rate and poses great threat to the society so the need is parents keep a continuous vigil for early warining signs.

During the programme, all ZEOs, Asha and Aganwadi workers and others who attended the programme were given training on identification of early signs of drug addiction and measures to curb it at the initial stage.

Various resources persons from Health, Education and other departments deliberated upon the drug addiction, control, counselling, treatment and rehabilitation measures.

CEO, Mushtaq Ahmad Qadri and DSWO Budgam, Farhana Asgar who also spoke on the occasion urged all participants to ensure they work effectively on the ground and make this training result oriented by safeguarding and protecting Budgam youth from falling prey to the drug peddlers.

