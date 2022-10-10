DC kick starts mass awareness on E-Waste Rules in Ramban

RAMBAN: Jammu and Kashmir Pollution Control Committee has launched a doorstep drive in collaboration with Public Responsible Organization (PRO) Saahhas Zeo waste and NGO Global Human Rights Trust (GHRT) to create awareness among consumers and bulk consumers for effective implementation of Action Plan on E-Waste Rules, approved by NGT. The rules envisage safe disposal of E-Waste through authorized collection points established by PROs and E-Waste collection points identified in various districts of Jammu & Kashmir with respect to the surveillance of illegal trading of E-waste by the informal sector.
In this regard, Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mussrat Islam today kick started the mass awareness campaign in the district in presence of District Officer, PCB Ramban, Sanjay Rathore and Chairman Founder GHRT, Dr. H. R. Rehman. The Campaign will be conducted in major schools, colleges, and Urban local bodies of the district for three months (till January 2023) and after that the PROs will establish their E-waste collection centers at different towns of the district.
Meanwhile, an awareness program was also conducted by GHRT in Government Degree College Ramban in which Principal Prof. Subhash Chander Sharma, staff members, and students were made aware of E-waste rules and its safe/scientific disposal.