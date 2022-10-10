Redefining Economic Paradigm: IUST holds lecture on Islamic Economics

Srinagar: Department of Islamic Studies, Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST), Awantipora, organised an online lecture titled “Islamic Economics: Challenges and prospects” on Sunday.
Renowned Prof. Md. Aminul Islam Faculty of Business and Communication University of Malaysia Perlis delivered the keynote lecture. With over 25 years of teaching experience in Finance, Accounting and Marketing courses and over 200 research papers to his credit; Prof Md. Aminul Isalm is a known authority on Islamic Economics. The learned speaker at length discussed various challenges faced by Islamic Economics and its prospects in Contemporary times.
The lecture was Chaired by Dr. Afroz Ahmad Bisati, Head Department of Islamic Studies IUST and moderated by Dr Ali Muhammad Bhat, Assistant Professor Department of Islamic Studies, IUST.
Professor Abdul Rashid Bhat offered his valuable remarks on the topic and congratulated the organisers for the successful event. The lecture concluded with a Question and Answer session followed by a vote of thanks by Dr. Gowhar Qadir Wani, faculty department of Islamic Studies IUST, who thanked all participants especially the keynote speaker for his thought provoking lecture.
