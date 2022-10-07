Holidays On ‘Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi’, ‘Urs Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Sahib’ Postponed

Srinagar: With 12th Rabiʽ al-Awwal falling on Sunday, the government on Friday ordered that the holiday on ‘Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi’ shall be observed on October 9 instead of October 8.

“In partial modification of the government order N0. 1337-JK(GAD) of 2021 dated 16-12-2021) read with the government No.1338-jk(GAD) of 2021 dated 16-12-2021, the holiday on account of ‘Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi) instead of 8th October 2022 (Saturday) in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” reads a government order.

Meanwhile, the government said that the provincial holiday on account of “Urs Sheikh Noor-ud-Din Sahib” shall now be observed in Kashmir Province on 23rd October 2022 (Sunday) instead of 22d October 2022 (Saturday). (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print