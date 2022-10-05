Gunfight erupts in Shopian

Srinagar: Encounter broke out between militants and government forces im Draach area of Keegam in South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Tuesday.
Reports said that a joint team of Police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Keegam.
As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.
A senior police officer also confirmed exchange of firing between militants and security forces.
—GNS
