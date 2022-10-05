Drach Gunfight Update: Killed JeM Militants Were Involved in Killing of SPO And a Outside Labourer: ADGP Kashmir

Pulwama:Police on Wednesday said that two among three killed JeM militants were involved in recent killing of an SPO and an outsider Labourer in South Kashmir.

Through his official Twitter Handle, The Kashmir Police Zone, The ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, “Killed militants Hanan Bin Yaqoob & Jamshed were involved in recent killing of SPO Javed Dar on 2/10/22 at Pinglana in Pulwama & an outside labourer from West Bengal on 24/9/22 in Pulwama,”.

Pertinently one unidentified militant as been killed in an ongoing encounter at Moolu in same district.(GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print