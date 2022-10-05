Civilian injured in accidental fire in Pulwama, succumbs at SMHS

By on No Comment

Srinagar; A civilian, who sustained injuries in an accidental fire at Haal village in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district, succumbed to his injuries at SMHS hospital in Srinagar on Wednesday.

An official said that a rifle of security personnel, who was part of a Naka Party, went off accidentally in which one civilian received critical injuries.

He identified the civilian as Asif Ahmed of Poterwal village of Shopian. “Asif was shifted to a nearby hospital, where from he was referred to SMHS Srinagar. However, he succumbed to his injuries at SMHS hospital,” he said.

Meanwhile, police have taken cognizance of the incident and started further investigation—(KNO)

Civilian injured in accidental fire in Pulwama, succumbs at SMHS added by on
View all posts by Reader correspondent →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.