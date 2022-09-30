Second blast in parked bus in Udhampur

Udhampur/Jammu: Suspected militants triggered a blast in a parked bus in Udhampur early Thursday, nine hours after a similar explosion took place in the city, but there was no casualty, police said.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu region Mukesh Singh visited both the sites and said high explosives might have been used in carrying out the blasts which were of the same pattern.

“Initial examination points towards use of high explosives,” he said, adding probe is on to ascertain whether it was the handiwork of terror modules.

The roof and the backside of the bus were blown away by the blast that occurred around 5.30 am but no one was injured, police said.

The explosions took place days ahead of the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah from October 4. He was supposed to embark on a three-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir on September 30 and hold public meetings in Rajouri on October 1 and Baramulla on October 2. However, the visit was rescheduled.

Speaking to reporters at the site of blast in Udhampur, ADGP Singh said the “first explosion took place on a parked bus around 10:30 pm on Wednesday near a petrol pump. Two people sustained minor injuries but are now out of danger”.

Buses from ‘same origin’

“The origin of both buses is same (from Basantgarh-Ramnagar area of Udhampur). There is similar class of blast according to initial examination,” (ADGP) Jammu region Mukesh Singh said.

Police said the bus came from Basantgarh area of the district and was on night halt at the Udhampur bus stand. It was scheduled to leave for Basantgarh in the morning.

PTI

