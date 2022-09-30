MeT forecasts dry weather with possibility of light rain in J&K

Srinagar:Weatherman has forecast mainly dry weather with very light rain and thunder over higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir in next 24 hours.

A meteorological department official here said that mainly clear sky to isolated very light rain and thunder was expected for subsequent two days.

As regards the mercury, he said that Srinagar recorded a low of 11.4°C against 14.4°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.1°C above normal for the summer capital during this time of the year, he said.

Qazigund recorded a low of 9.8°C against 10.6°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.9°C above normal there, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 6.6°C against 7.2°C on the previous night and it was 1.6°C above normal for the south Kashmir resort, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 10.6°C against 9.6°C the previous night and it was 1.8°C above normal for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 6.4°C against 5.0°C on the previous night. It was 0.2°C below normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

In Kupwara town, the mercury settled at 9.3°C against 8.0°C on the previous night, the official said. It was 1.3°C above normal for the north Kashmir place, he said.

Jammu recorded a low of 22.8°C same as on the previous night. It was 1.4°C above normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 10.4°C, Batote 12.4°C, Katra 22.8°C and Bhadarwah 10.9°C. (GNS)

