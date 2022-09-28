SSP Traffic Highway Transferred, Attached By Govt

Srinagar:The government on Wednesday transferred SSP Traffic Highway Shabir Ahmad Malik and attached him with the police Headquarters J&K with immediate effect.

According to an order issued here by R K Goyal, Financial Commissioner Additional Chief Secretary, Ms. Mohita Sharma (IPS) SP Ramban has been asked to hold the additional charge of the post till further orders.

No reason has been assigned for the transfer in the order, a copy of which lies with GNS, but comes amid protests by fruit growers in Kashmir over halting of trucks on Jammu-Srinagar leading to the damage to the perishable commodities. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print