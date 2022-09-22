SIA carries out searches at multiple locations across J&K

Srinagar: Continuing its crackdown against militancy funding and networks in Jammu and Kashmir, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) Jammu today conducted raids at multiple locations in Bathindi Jammu and Kulgam district of South Kashmir.

A statement said that carrying forward probe into the involvement of policeman in a case of suspected funding, fake passport and involvement of duo in various sections of law and accumulation of properties beyond their known sources of income, teams of SIA Jammu wing conducted searches in the houses of one absconding accused namely Abu Bakar in Bhatindi area of Jammu city who is at large and hiding in DUBAI and at the residence of an another accused Head Constable Mohmmad Ramzan Rishi in Kulgam area of South Kashmir who is also involved in same charges besides preparing a fake passport in his own name and using the same for travelling abroad by concealing his real identity.

The case relates to duping the public of their hard earned money on many fake assurances, promises and also indulging in serious immoral activities having dangerous security implications for the state, the statement said.

During the course of raids at two different locations in Jammu and Kashmir, the search parties have seized various incriminating material having direct bearing on investigation of the case viz-a-viz militancy funding etc.

Besides, analysis of the said material would follow and leads that would emerge would become the basis for further investigation in suspected case of militancy funding.

The searches are aimed at dismantling the militancy ecosystem across Jammu and Kashmir by identifying various overground workers, militant supporters and against those who are involved in facilitating unlawful activities concerning the national security.

The raids are being carried out in coordination with concerned district police and district administration.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print