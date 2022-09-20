Over 90 airports in India to be carbon-neutral by 2024: Aviation Minister Scindia

New Delhi, Sep 20 Over 90 airports in the country will be carbon-neutral by 2024, while the number of airports will rise to 220 in the next five years, Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Tuesday.

Currently, the country has 141 airports, of which Kochi and Delhi airports are carbon-neutral, the minister said.

“One of the first things that I did when I took over as the aviation minister was to put a carbon mapping profile of our airports. Two of our airports, Delhi and Kochi, are already carbon-neutral and India will have 92-93 carbon-neutral airports by 2024,” Scindia said at the All India Management Association national convention

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print