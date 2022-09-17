Jammu celeberates declaration of Maharaja Hari Singh’s birthday as public holiday

Jammu: Celebrations broke out at various places in Jammu on Friday as people danced to tunes of drumbeats and distributed sweets following the declaration of Maharaja Hari Singh’s birth anniversary on September 23 as a public holiday.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said the decision has been taken in view of the aspirations and feelings of the people and the great contribution of the Maharaja.

People assembled at different places, particularly at Tawi bridge, and danced to tunes of drumbeats and distributed sweets as they hailed the government’s move as “historic” and “monumental”.

Besides, Karni Sena, Team Jammu, and various Rajput associations also celebrated the announcement with great pomp and show, and chanted pro-Maharaja slogans.

The Lieutenant Governor said Maharaja Hari Singh was a great educationist, progressive thinker, social reformer and a towering man of ideas and ideals.

“The public holiday will be a fitting tribute to Maharaja Hari Singh Ji’s rich legacy,” he observed.

Praising the decision of the government, former deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh told reporters here that the demand of the Dogras of the region have been fulfilled after 72 years.

Dogra Sadar Sabha chief and former minister Gulchain Singh Charak said Maharaja’s birth anniversary should be celebrated as “social justice day” because the ruler not only delivered justice to all, but also undertook great reforms.

The announcement was made following Sinha’s meeting with a delegation comprising prominent political leaders, members of Yuva Rajput Sabha, civil society members, including head of Jammu and Kashmir transport union, at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

Karan Singh, son of Maharaja Hari Singh, had also earlier endorsed the demand of the locals to declare September 23 a public holiday. PTI

