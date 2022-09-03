Noted journalist Muzamil Jaleel bereaved, mother passes away

Bandipora: Mehmooda Fazli wife of late Atta Mohammad Zia and mother of noted journalist Muzamil Jaleel passed away on Saturday at her native village Gamroo in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

A family member said that Mehmooda left for heavenly abode at around 03:00 AM and her Nimaz-e-Janaza will be held at 11:30 am today.

Meanwhile, several journalist associations, politicians and civil society members expressed sympathy with the bereaved family and prayed for the departed soul.

KNO also expressed heartfelt condolences to the family members and journalist Muzamil Jaleel on passing away of his mother—(KNO)

