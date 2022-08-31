North Kashmir: Gunfight breaks out in Sopore

Srinagar A fierce Gunfight broke out between militants and government forces in Bomai area of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

Reports reaching GNS that a joint team of Police, Army’s 22RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Bomai.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and security forces.

As per the sources two to three militants are believed to be trapped.(GNS)

