Taj Mohi-ud-din resigns from Congress in support of G N Azad

Srinagar: Former minister and senior Congress leader, Taj Mohi-ud-din, who resigned from the party on Sunday in support of Ghulam Nabi Azad stated that they have nothing to do with the BJP and if need be they will go with the National Conference or Peoples Democratic Party.

Addressing a press conference at his Gupkar residence, Taj Mohi-ud-din, said that Ghulam Nabi Azad may have personal relations with the BJP or PM Modi, but that doesn’t mean he will have political relations with the BJP.

“The rumours that are being spread in the Valley that Azad Sahab has understating with the BJP are totally baseless and I swear by God that we have no connection with the BJP. We have a secular tradition and we will never joins hands with the non-secular party in any case,” he added.

He further said that if there will be any need to join with any party, they will go with the National Conference or the Peoples Democratic Party.

Responding to the statement of Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari that Ghulam Nabi Azad has understanding with the BJP and he was responsible for abrogation of Article 370, Mohi-ud-din said that it was Azad Sahab who spoke continuously for about two hours in the parliament after Article 370 was abrogated.

“No body except Azad Sahab dared to speak about abrogation of Article 370 in the parliament, as all other leaders were scared of Hindu backlash if they spoke anything against Article 370. It was Azad Sahab who talked about every parameter in the parliament following abrogation of Article 370,” he said.

He added that why Altaf Bukhari became restless after Ghulam Nabi Azad resigned from the Congress, it is because he knows that those who have joined the Apni Party will leave the party and join with Ghulam Nabi Azad.

He further said that those people have ties with the BJP who have been given Z-Plus security and it is only those people who are accusing Azad Sahab and his supporters of being the A team of BJP.

“I on behalf of Azad sahab want to make it clear that we have nothing to do with the BJP and we have no ties with them in any way. The day I come to know that this party has any links with the BJP I will resign that day itself,” he said.

He also said that he has written to the Congress president and AICC general secretary that he is resigning from all the party posts and also from the basic membership of the party—(KNO)

