Lumpy Skin Disease: Govt constitutes task forces

Teams to be headed by scientists from SKUAST K/J

Srinagar: In the wake of outbreak of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has constituted two dedicated task forces, one each for two divisions of the UT.

These task forces to be headed by scientists from SKUAST K/J along with other members from Animal Husbandry departments to monitor the spread of the disease in real time and suggest strategies for its control.

In addition, a notification was issued under Section 6 of Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act,2009 declaring 9 districts of J&K as controlled areas for the purpose of the Act. Subsequently, in pursuance of the notification an order was issued imposing complete ban on import of bovine animals from outside the UT as well as inter district movement of these animals within the UT of J&K.

Vaccination Drive against the LSD has started in a campaign mode in both the Divisions and susceptible population is being vaccinated in the form of ring vaccination around the respective epicentres on war footing to control the spread of disease, besides all bio security measures which include use of fly repellents, fogging, isolation and treatment of affected animals are being adopted. District level RRT’s visit all the epicentres of infection for controlling its spread.

The Agriculture Production Department (APD) is abreast of the situation in the UT and Additional Chief Secretary APD, Atal Dulloo is personally monitoring the evolving situation on daily basis.

Farmers are being advised to establish close liaison with Animal Husbandry Authorities and cooperate fully in control and immunization programs. APD Department has started dedicated helpline 1962 to assist farmers in case of any eventuality related to the disease.

The sample for confirmation of LSD are being sent to NIHSAD, Bhopal on daily basis, however two BSL-II Labs have been set up at Jammu & Srinagar to conduct the testing for LSD in J&K only which will start functioning within weeks time and surveillance of the disease shall disease shall be taken up in a large scale for controlling the disease.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print