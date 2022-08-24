269 new cases in JK

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir registered 269 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. Of these, 51 were reported from Jammu division and 218 from Kashmir valley, officials said.
No Covid related death was reported from the union territory, the officials said.
There are 2,213 active cases of the disease in the union territory, while the number of recoveries has reached 4,69,452, they said.
—PTI
