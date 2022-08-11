IED recovered in Pulwama, police say ‘major tragedy averted’

Srinagar: Security forces averted a major tragedy on Wednesday by recovering an about 30-kg improvised explosive device (IED) in Pulwama district just days before the 75th Independence Day, police said.
The IED was recovered after a specific input generated by police, Additional Director General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.
“An IED weighing approx. 25 to 30 Kgs recovered near Tahab Crossing on Circular road in #Pulwama by Police and Security Forces. A major #tragedy has been #averted by specific input generated by Pulwama Police,” the ADGP Kashmir wrote on Twitter.
