Say ‘No to Plastic’ workshop organised by MC Hajin

Bandipora: Municipal Committee Hajin on Monday organized a workshop on the theme ‘Say No to Plastic’.
The programme was held in the M.D Hajini Memorial Public School Hajin in presence of District Programme Officer ICDS Bandipora Mohd Ashraf Hakak.
Speaking on the occasion Chairman MC Hajin Irshad Ahmad said that the aim of the programme is to aware the general public to avoid use of plastics and polythenes that cause irrevocable damage to the environment.
He urged people of Hajin and it’s adjoining areas to refrain from usage of plastics in the area.
He said the Municipal Committee Hajin is on its toes to make people aware about the hazards of plastic.
On the occasion a pledge taking ceremony was also held to avoid the use plastic in Hajin Town.
The programme was attended by Executive Officer Hajin , Traders Federation,Auqaf Committee،Transporters and senior citizens of Hajin.
Attachments
Bandipora: Municipal Committee Hajin on Monday organized a workshop on the theme ‘Say No to Plastic’.