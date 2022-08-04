Woman smothered to death by in-laws in Srinagar

Srinagar: A woman was allegedly smothered to death by her in-laws in Bemina area here, following which five members of the family were arrested, a police spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The in-laws took the woman Tasleema Bani (38) to SMHS hospital on June 26, but doctors there declared her dead on arrival, he said.

According to the post-mortem report, asphyxiation was the cause of the woman’s death.

A case of murder was registered and five people including the woman’s husband Shahnawaz Dar, her mother-in-law, brother-in-law and two sisters-in-law were arrested, the police spokesperson said.

A police statement said that “Police Station Batamaloo Srinagar received information through reliable sources to the effect that at Nundresh Colony-B Bemina one lady namely Mst. Tasleema Bano (Aged 38 years) W/O Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar R/O Nundresh Colony B Bemina Srinagar has died at her In-laws house in suspicious condition and was taken to SMHS Srinagar where doctors brought her dead.

“Upon reception of this information, a report has been entered into the daily dairy of Police Station Batamaloo vide GD No.30 dated 27-06-2022 and proceedings under section 174 Cr.PC initiated.

“During questioning, some suspects, particularly her in-laws were brought to this P/S for questioning. However, a Report from Pathology department received submitted that after the perusal of complete postmortem examination, the doctors team are of the opinion that the findings are consistent with death due to Asphyxia (Smothering).

“Upon this Case FIR No. 109/ 2022 U/S 302 stands registered and investigation was set into motion .

“Upon this 05 suspected persons including 03 females and 02 males identified as:

1. Hafeeza Begum W/o Ghulam Qadir Dar

2. Sumiyaa W/o Parvaiz Ahmad Dar

3. Siaqa W/o Yasir Ahmad Dar

4. Parvaiz Ahmad Dar S/o Gh Qadir Dar

5. Shahnawaz Ahmad Dar S/o Gh Qadir Dar, all residents of NR Colony Bemina, from the deceased’s in-laws were arrested in the instant case and further investigation in the instant case is still going on.”

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print