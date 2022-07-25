Police arrests two bootleggers in Baramulla, illicit liquor recovered

Srinagar: Acting tough against the social crimes, Police in Baramulla arrested two bootleggers and recovered 130 bottles of illicit liquor from their possession.
A police party of Police Station Baramulla led by SHO PS Baramulla under the supervision of DySP Hqrs Baramulla at a checkpoint established at Farooqi point Baramulla intercepted two suspicious persons who tried to escape from the spot however, the alert Police party apprehended them tactfully. They have been identified as Saral Sa son of Sukhan Sa and Vikey Kumar son of Raju Sa both residents of Kalash Nagar Nazimpur Bihar. On checking, 130 bottles of illicit liquor were recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.
Accordingly a case under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Baramulla and investigation was initiated.
Community members are requested to come forward with any information regarding anti social elements in their neighbourhood. Persons found indulging in anti social activities will be dealt as per law.