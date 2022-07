Srinagar: Assistant Sub Inspector of CRPF succumbed to his injuries at a hospital after militants attacked joint forces at Gangoo cross of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Sunday.

A top police officer said , that ASI of 182 BN CRPF succumbed to his injuries soon after he was shifted to nearby hospital in a critical condition.

Soon after the attack whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. More details emerging.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print