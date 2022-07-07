Highest daily Covid cases in last 4 months with 113 cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported the highest daily Covid cases in the last four months with 113 Covid cases on Wednesday, an official bulletin said.
It said 78 cases from Jammu division and 35 cases from Kashmir, thus taking the total positive cases to 455588.
Moreover, 66 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and been discharged from various hospitals including 52 from Jammu division and 14 from Kashmir division.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases, the bulletin said that Jammu reported 62 cases, Srinagar reported 30 cases, Udhampur reported 06 cases, Kathua reported five cases, Samba, Rajouri, Budgam and Shopian reported two cases each, Baramulla and Doda reported 01 case each while as no other district across Jammu and Kashmir reported any fresh case.
The bulletin said that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline- Toll Free No. 104.In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while as pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102, the bulletin reads.
It also informs that the public can reach the national helpline by dialling 1075.