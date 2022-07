Baramulla: Security forces on Wednesday morning detected a suspected improvised explosive device (IED) at Pattan along Srinagar-Baramulla highway, officials said.

An official said that soon after detecting the suspected IED more forces were rushed to the spot and subsequently a bomb disposal squad was also called in.

He said that traffic movement on the highway has also been suspended as a precautionary measure—.KNO

