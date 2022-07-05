Tangdar-Chowkibal road closed for vehicular movement after landslides

Kupwara: Traffic movement on Tangdar-Chowkibal road in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district was on Tuesday suspended after landslides, officials said here.

An official said that heavy rainfall triggered landslides along Tangdar-Chowkibal road, following which traffic movement on the road has been suspended.

He said that people of Karnah, particularly travelers have been requested not to travel on the road till clearance of landslides.

The official added that after clearance landslides on the road and improvement in weather condition traffic will be restored—(KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print