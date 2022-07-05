Interactive Session on Food Industry Operations Overreach held at IUST

Srinagar : The Department of Food Technology, IUST, today organized a one-day Interactive session on “Food Industry Operations Overreach”. The event was organized as a part of the departmental outreach program to connect with the Industry and university alumni. Mr. Suheel Hamid, Manager, IFFCO group, Dubai) was the Chief Speaker of the event who extensively spoke on “Factory Operations in Food Industry”.

Talking about the prospects and challenges of the food industry, Mr. Hamid laid special focus on Supply Chain Management and its modalities. He laid emphasis on preparedness at education and research levels to strengthen the food industry, as it guarantees a good opportunity to the entrepreneurs who want to excel in the food industry.

Underling the importance of such events, Prof. A. H. Moon (Dean Research, IUST) said that “such interactive sessions provide a good opportunity to students and researchers to learn from the experiences of experts and explore the scope for more research and employment”. Prof. Shabir A Bhat (Dean Outreach, IUST) emphasized leveraging the resource-based of Alumni for facilitating training and placements of students.

Er Farhana Mehraj Allai (Coordinator Alumni connect) ensured that more such interactive

sessions will be conducted by the department in future for the benefit of the students and people

associated with the food industry. Thanking the guest speaker on this occasion, Dr. Tariq

Ahmad Ganaie, (Head Department of Food Technology) said that the department is working

to develop an efficient human resource for the food industry of the country in general and for

the union territory in particular. Dr. Aamir Hussain Dar, Coordinator, Industry Connect had

played a pivotal role in co-coordinating the event.

