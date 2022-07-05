India stay winless in Tests in Birmingham in 55 years

New Delhi: India’s wait for a Test win at the Edgbaston in Birmingham continued after they faced a seven-wicket defeat against England in the rescheduled fifth Test on Tuesday, July 5.

England, led by Ben Stokes, registered their most successful run-chase in Tests after they tracked down 378 in the first session on Day 5 of the contest. India got a glimmer of hope after the Three Lions lost three quick wickets in the space of around two overs after Alex Lees and Zak Crawley stitched together a 107-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Jasprit Bumrah picked up two wickets after which Lees, who scored a sparkling half-century, got run out. From there on, Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow put on an unbeaten 268-run stand for the fourth wicket to put the Three Lions in the driver’s seat.

Both Root and Bairstow went on to score centuries as England won the game without having to break much sweat. Root stayed unbeaten on 142 and also surpassed Virat Kohli and Steve Smith’s tally of centuries in Test cricket.

India, in the meantime, stayed winless in Test cricket at the Edgbaston in Birmingham. Out of eight matches, India have lost seven while Kapil Dev’s team churned out a draw way back in 1986.

Back in 2018, India had a great chance of registering their maiden Test win in Birmingham after they were asked to chase down 194 in the fourth innings.

The then Indian captain Virat Kohli scored 51 runs, but India were bowled out for 163 after Ben Stokes picked up a four-wicket haul in the last innings of the game.

