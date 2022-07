Ganderbal; The Srinagar-Leh highway was on Tuesday morning closed for vehicular movement after fresh mudslides, triggered by rain occurred at Kullan Gund area in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

Officials said that the highway was closed immediately after mudslides occurred at Kullan Gund area this morning.

He said that the highway has got completely blocked due to mudslides, while men and machinery have been pressed into service to restore the highway—(KNO)

