Isolated light rains forecast as temp stays above normal in Kashmir

Srinagar: While weatherman forecast Isolated very light rains and thundershowers in Kashmir division in next 24 hours, minimum temperatures remained considerably above normal in the Valley on Monday.
A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 24.0°C against 23.6°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was around 6.3°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.
Qazigund recorded a low of 21.6°C against 22.3°C on the previous night. The temperature was 6.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.
In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 18.6°C against 17.6°C, 7.8°C above normal, while Kokernag recorded a low of 19.9°C which was 5.0°C above for the place, he said.
World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 14.8°C, 3.9°C above normal, while Kupwara town saw a low of 21.5°C, 3.9°C higher than usual for this time of the season, the official said.
Jammu recorded a low of 26.6, 1.0°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 20.8°C, Batote 19.5°C, Katra 24.2°C while Bhadarwah had a minimum of 19.8°C, the official said.
“Isolated very light rains/thundershowers in Kashmir division and scattered light to moderate rain/ts in Jammu division,” he said about the forecast for next 24 hours.
He forecast scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thundershowers for subsequent two days. (GNS)