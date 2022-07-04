Isolated light rains forecast as temp stays above normal in Kashmir

Srinagar: While weatherman forecast Isolated very light rains and thundershowers in Kashmir division in next 24 hours, minimum temperatures remained considerably above normal in the Valley on Monday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 24.0°C against 23.6°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, was around 6.3°C above normal during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 21.6°C against 22.3°C on the previous night. The temperature was 6.1°C above normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 18.6°C against 17.6°C, 7.8°C above normal, while Kokernag recorded a low of 19.9°C which was 5.0°C above for the place, he said.

World famous Gulmarg resort recorded a low of 14.8°C, 3.9°C above normal, while Kupwara town saw a low of 21.5°C, 3.9°C higher than usual for this time of the season, the official said.

Jammu recorded a low of 26.6, 1.0°C below normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 20.8°C, Batote 19.5°C, Katra 24.2°C while Bhadarwah had a minimum of 19.8°C, the official said.

“Isolated very light rains/thundershowers in Kashmir division and scattered light to moderate rain/ts in Jammu division,” he said about the forecast for next 24 hours.

He forecast scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rain and thundershowers for subsequent two days. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print