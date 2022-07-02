AEE Jal Shakti Dept terminated from services for unauthorised absence

Srinagar: The government of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday terminated an assistant executive engineer (Civil) of Jal Shakti Department from her services for remaining unauthorisedly absent from duties.

According to an order,government has ordered removal of Nuzhat Shanoo D/o M.S. Salmani of Rawalpora, Srinagar from her services for remaining unauthorisedly absent from duties.

The order stated that after being appointed as AEE in 2007, she availed study leave in 2011 from 24 months and later sought extension of same for one more year.

The order stated that the extension of leave was subject to the condition that she will immediately join back her duties after expiry of the leave and no further extension shall be granted to her.

“Instead of joining back the duties she availed

maternity leave of 180 days w.e.f. 01.01.2014 to 29.06.2014 which was also sanctioned in her favour on post facto basis and 22 days commuted leave w.e.f 01.01.2015 to 22.01.2015

was also sanctioned in her favour with permission to leave the country to see her family in California as well as for her medical check-up.”

The order stated that she continued to seek leave on one pretext of the other and following which several notices were served to her, however, no response was received in the department on her part.

It added that the case has been examined in the department accordingly and final notice was also served to her to give last and final opportunity to present herself before the Commissioner Secretary to the Govt. Jal Shakti Department within a period of 15 days from the date of issuance of said notice, as to why her

services shall not be terminated under rules for her unauthorized absence from duty.

It stated that neither she had presented herself before the department nor she resumed her duties back, instead of the department

received a reply from her, wherein she has submitted unjustified reasons for not presenting herself before the department and also requested to extend more timeline to her.

The order also stated that after her appointment as Assistant Engineer, she hardly had served 04 years in the department and remained on leave upto 2016 and thereafter, unauthorised absent from duty 2016, which indicates that she is not interested in continuing the services in the department.

“The case was examined in the department and Competent Authority has decided to take action against the lady officer in terms of Articles 113 of J&K Civil Service Regulations Volume-I, 1956 readwith Rule 30 (vi) of J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rule,1956. Now, therefore, in terms of Articles 113 of J&K Civil Service Regulations Volume-I, 1956 read with Rule 30(vii) of J&K Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rule,1956, Smt. Nuzhat Shanoo, Incharge Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) is hereby terminated from the service of the State for her unauthorised absence from duty with effect from 2016,” it added—(KNO)

