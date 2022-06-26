Minor Drowns To Death In Gundjahangir Hajin

Bandipora: An eight-year-old boy drowned to death while taking a bath in a nallah in Gundjahangir village of Hajin in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district this afternoon.

Official said that a minor boy identified as Saad Farooq, son of Farooq Ahmad Pandit of Gundjahangir, drowned while he was taking bath in a Nallah located in Compartment Number 9 in Gundjahagir Nursery.

Soon after the incident, locals rescue the boy and brought him to CHC Hajin, where he was however declared as brought dead on arrival.

An official said that cognizance of the incident has been taken and the body of deceased will be handed over to his family after the completion of necessary medico-legal formalities.

