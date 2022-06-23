40 new cases in J&K, 1 death in Kashmir

Srinagar: The J&K Government on Wednesday informed that 40 fresh positive cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the last 24 hours, 22 from Jammu division and 18 from Kashmir division. Also, 1 COVID related death has been reported from Kashmir division.
The official daily COVID bulletin said that 15 patients recovered and/or were discharged from various hospitals, including 12 from Jammu division and 3 from Kashmir division.
There are currently 209 Active Positive cases, 131 in Jammu Division and 78 in Kashmir Division, it said.
Providing district-wise breakup for positive cases reported today, the bulletin informed that Jammu reported 16 cases, Srinagar reported 11 cases, Udhampur reported 2 cases, Kulgam reported 4 cases, Kathua reported 1 case, Samba and Budgam reported 3 cases each.
The bulletin informed that in case of any help, the general public can call J&K UT Centralised Health Helpline Toll Free No. 104. In case of emergency, people can avail free ambulance services 24×7 by calling toll free number 108 while pregnant women and sick infants can avail free services by dialling toll free number 102.
The public can also reach national helpline by dialling 1075.
