MMU protests closure of Jamia Masjid, Falah-e-Aam institutions

Srinagar: The Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), the representative amalgam of religious social and educational organisations of Kashmir, on Friday expressed strong resentment over the repeated closure of Jama Masjid Srinagar by the authorities, barring Muslims from offering Friday prayers for the second consecutive week.

“People, especially elders, women and youth from far and wide come to this historic mosque. and finding the masjid repeatedly locked down by authorities causes then a lot of grief,” the MMU said, adding that its head Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is also kept under continuous house arrest and not allowed to deliver sermon at the mosque.

MMU also resented the decision of the authorities to close down Falah-e-Aam educational institutions across the valley. MMU said that for years schools run by the trust have been providing education to Kashmiri children and are a source of employment to thousands of people working there. “By deciding to close them down, authorities have jeopardised the interests of both the students and the staff,” it said.

MMU said that many of its member constituents are running schools and other such institutions for decades which besides imparting modern education also impart moral and religious education to children. MMU asked the authorities to take back this discriminatory decision and let the institutions run as before.

MMU has also demands the release of its chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq who is under continuous house detention since August 2019.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema comprises Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar, Darul Uloom Rahimiya Bandipora, Grand Mufti’s Muslim Personal Law Board, Anjuman-e-Shari’a Shian, Jamiat Ahl-e-Hadith, Jama’at-e-Islami, Karavaan-e-Islami, Ittehad-e-Muslimeen, Anjuman-e-Himaat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Tabligh-ul-Islam, Jamiat-e-Hamdaniya, Anjuman Ulema-e-Ahnaf, Dar-ul-Uloom Qasmia, Dar-ul-Uloom Bilalia, Anjuman Nusrat-ul-Islam, Anjuman Mazhar-ul-Haq, Jamiat Aima Wa Ulema, Anjuman Aima Wa Mashaaikh Kashmir, Darul Uloom Naqshbandia, Darul Uloom Rasheediyah, Ahlul Bayt Foundation, Madrasa Kanz-ul-Uloom, Peerwan-e-Wilayat, Auqaf Islamia Khurram Sirhama, Bazm-e-Tawheed Ahle Hadith Trust, Anjuman Tanzeem Al Makatib, Muhammadi Trust, Anjuman Anwar-ul-Islam, Karavaan-e-Khatam-e-Nabuwat, Darul Uloom Syed Al-Mursalin, Anjuman Ulema Wa Aima Masaajid, Falah Daarein Trust Islamabad and others.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print