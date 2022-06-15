Man-eater leopard mauls minor girl to death in Uri

DC orders for capture or killing of beast

Baramulla: A 12-year-old girl was mauled to death by a man-eater leopard in Boniyar area of Uri in Baramulla district, officials said on Tuesday.

The officials said the girl was playing outside her home when a man-eater wild animal attacked her and dragged her for about half-a-kilometre towards the forest.

During searches, the body of the girl was found in a nearby forest area.

This is the third incident since Saturday. On Monday a 12-year-old boy of Boniyar was mauled to death by a wild animal when he had taken his cattle for grazing to a nearby forest area. Earlier, a 12-year-old boy was killed after being attacked by a wild animal in the same area on Saturday.

Soon after today’s fresh incident, locals and families of trio victims staged a protest demonstration and blocked Srinagar-Muzaffarabad highway at Uri town.

The protesters alleged that the administration is silent and no concrete steps have been taken so far to tackle the threat of wild animals.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar has directed the concerned authorities to capture or eliminate the man eater leopard by mobilizing all the available resource.

She issued these directions during a meeting convened in her office chamber with the concerned stakeholders in order to discuss the immediate and necessary action plan to hunt the man eater leopard for averting further any kind of untoward incident.

Emphasizing upon the concerned authorities to work in coordination and cohesion, the DC directed to take assistance of military/ paramilitary forces, if required, and ensure that the predator is controlled within the shortest possible time.

She said that necessary permission for hunting the leopard has been granted by the higher authorities.

The DC further reiterated that safety of precious human lives viz-a-viz protection of wildlife resources is the utmost priority of District Administration for which every possible initiative and endeavour shall be explored.

Meanwhile, SDM Uri issued a series of guidelines in the form of Do’s and Don’ts and appealed to the general public to adopt these advisories for their protection. He advised people not to let their children go to forests alone and unnecessarily.

Furthermore, he urged people to remain cautious and take care of their children with keen and utmost responsibility.

