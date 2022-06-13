4 Persons Injured In Van Accident In Poonch

Poonch: Four persons were injured when a van they were travelling met with an accident in Mendhar area of Poonch district on Monday.

Official sources said that the Van (JK02BJ-5554) coming from Shindra Poonch towards Mendhar skidded off road near at Uchhad area, leaving four persons injured. Locals and police reached the spot and immediately shifted the injured to Sub District hospital Poonch.

They have been identified as Abdul Aziz (65) son of Gulab Din, Mohammad Latif (55) son of Faiz Mohammad, Rashida Bi (45) wife of Majid and Shamshad Begum (35) wife of Basharat Hussain , all are resident of Shindra Poonch.

SHO Mendhar Manzoor Kohli confirmed the accident and said that a case has been registered with regard to it. (GNS)

