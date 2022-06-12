Approves adoption of Schedule of Rates for Engineering Departments

SRINAGAR: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the adoption of Schedule of Rates (SOR)- 2022, for engineering departments in Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.

The Administrative Council approved the introduction of Schedule of Rates (SoR-2022) for Civil Works in all engineering branches of Public Works Department, Government Departments, Public Sector Enterprises, and Government Organizations associated with civil works in the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

J&K Schedule of Rates (SOR) is a key document for all Engineering Departments which provides basic inputs for cost estimation, tender evaluation and contract fixation. It contains the schedule of various works and provides the respective unit rate of payment for performance of that service.

Further, the Schedule of Rates -2022 incorporates an assessment of machinery and equipments tools and plants and prefabricated building components, wherever applicable. It has been prepared by DIQC.

Furthermore, the Administrative Council directed institutionalization of the regular revision of various components of SoR in consideration of the rise/fall in price indices.

The revision of rate contracts through SOR-2022 document was necessitated on account of increased cost of labour and materials (cement, steel and bitumen, GI pipes etc) and introduction of new construction materials/mechanized construction techniques.

