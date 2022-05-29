Militants leave pistol, two grenades before fleeing in Qazigund

Srinagar:Police and Army claimed to have recovered a pistol and two grenades allegedly left by militants following some gunshots at Sandran Nallah area of Qazigund area of South Kashmir on Sunday.

A top police officer said that following specific information police and army were launching a cordon and search in the area.

Subsequently, the officer said, joint team fired few rounds following which militants fled from the area leaving behind pistol and two grenades.

After the recovery, cordon has been strengthened and searches are being carried out in the area, the officer added.(GNS)

