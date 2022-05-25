LG visits family of slain Kashmiri Pandit in Jammu

Assures family of help

Jammu: Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday evening visited the house of slain Kashmiri pandit Rahul Bhat here and offered condolences to his family, officials said.

Bhat (35), who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for migrants in 2010-11, was shot dead by Lashkar-e-Taiba militants inside his office in the Chadoora area of central Kashmir’s Budgam district on May 12.

Sinha visited the bereaved family at Ban Talab in the outskirts of Jammu and expressed his condolences to his parents, wife and other members of the family, the officials said.

After the Lt Governor left the house, Rahul’s father Bitu Jee Bhat said Sinha assured his family of all possible help from the government.

“We were assured that the government will do whatever possible to provide relief to us,” he said.

Rahul’s wife said an assurance was given that she will get a better job besides the expenses for the education of her daughter would be borne by the government.

The agitated Kashmiri pandits are demanding adequate compensation and a government job for the wife of the deceased. PTI

