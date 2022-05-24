Except today, no forecast for ‘significant’ weather in next 4 days in J&K: MeT

Srinagar: Weatherman on Tuesday said that there was no significant weather barring today in Jammu and Kashmir for next four days.

“Currently weather is cloudy with light rain/snowfall (over higher reaches) at scattered places of J&K. Today, the same weather (generally cloudy with a brief spell of rain at scattered places) is likely to continue till evening,” an official of the local meteorological department said, adding, “Except today, there’s no forecast of any significant weather till next 4 days.” He said on May 29 and 30th, the weather is likely to be cloudy with possibility of light rain at scattered places of Kashmir and hot and dry in Jammu division till ending May.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 11.8°C against 12.6°C on the previous night. The temperature, he said, is above normal by 0.1°C during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 10.3°C against 10.7°C on the previous night. The temperature is normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 7.4°C against 7.2°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.2°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 9.6°C against 9.3°C on the previous night. It was 0.5°C above normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 3.6°C against 3.0°C on the previous night, the official said. While 6.8°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 4.2°C ‘below’ normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 10.1°C against 9.5°C on the previous night. The temperature was 0.3°C below normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 18.2°C against 21.9°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature was 6.2°C ‘below’ normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 9.4°C, Batote 9.1°C and Bhadarwah 10.0°C, the official said.

Regarding rain in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, he said, Srinagar received 3.0 mm, Qazigund 7.2 mm, Pahalgam 2.8mm, Kupwara 0.1mm, Kokernag 5.2mm, Gulmarg 8.0 mm, Jammu 4.5 mm, Banihal 16.2mm, Batote 36.4 mm and Bhadarwah 21.8 mm. (GNS)

