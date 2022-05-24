Cop killed, daughter injured in militant attack in Soura Srinagar

Srinagar,: A policeman was killed while as his daughter was injured after suspected militants on tuesday fired upon him in Soura area of Central Kashmir’s Srinagar district, officials said.

A top police officer said that militants fired upon the cop near Anchar Soura. He was shifted to nearby hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile Senior Doctor Dr G H Yatoo told GNS that the cop was brought dead to the hospital while as his daughter is said to be stable.

The slain cop has been identified as Saifullag Qadri son of Moh syed Qadri resident of Malik Sahib Soura.

Soon after the incident whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. Details emerging. (GNS)

