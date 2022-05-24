Body of missing Shopian teenager found in Kulgam

Kulgam: The body of teenager who went missing two weeks ago was recovered near Vishow Nallah at Aadbal Watoo village in Damhal Hanjipora area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Thursday afternoon, officials said.

An official said that the youth, identified as of 15-year-old Muzammil Wani son of Mushtaq Ahmed Wani, a resident of Kutpora Shopian was found dead near Vishow Nallah at Aadbal Watoo village in Kulgam.

Officials said that on getting the information, the cops arrived at the spot and recovered the body. “A probe has been initiated into the matter, ” they said

“He was studying at a Darul Uloom in Shopian’s Pinjoora area and was also studying in class 9.

He had gone missing from the Darul Uloom on May 9,” family members of Muzammil said.—(KNO)

