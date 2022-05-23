Cold spell in summer as rains lash Valley, 2.6 C in Gulmarg

Srinagar: Rains lashed several part of the Valley on Sunday while the meteorological centre Srinagar predicted more inclement weather.

“Widespread rain/thunderstorm accompanied by gusty winds is most likely in Kashmir on May 22nd and on 23rd in Jammu region,” MeT officials said.

In Srinagar and other parts, rains lashed while thunderstorm struck in Ganderbal district. There were also reports of hailstorm in some parts of Kashmir.

From May 25th till ending May, the official said, mainly “dry and hot weather is most likely in J&K, although a brief spell of rain at isolated to scattered places can’t be ruled out, although chances are less,” officials said, adding that gradual rise in temperature is expected from May 25 till the next spell of rain.

Night temperature remained below normal in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

A meteorological department official here said that Srinagar recorded a low of 10.2°C against 10.9°C on the previous night.

The temperature, he said, is ‘below’ normal by 1.5°C during this time of the year for the summer capital.

Qazigund recorded a low of 7.6°C against 7.9°C on the previous night. The temperature was 2.7°C ‘below’ normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, he said.

Pahalgam recorded a minimum of 4.3°C against 5.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.9°C below normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir during this time of the season, he said.

Kokernag recorded a low of 7.8°C against 8.0°C on the previous night. It was 2.3°C below normal during this time of the season for the place in south Kashmir, the official said.

Gulmarg recorded a low of 2.6°C against 2.0°C on the previous night, the official said. While 6.8°C is normal for the world famous skiing resort during this time of the season, the official said that the temperature was 4.2°C ‘below’ normal for the place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of 8.9°C against 9.8°C on the previous night. The temperature was 1.5°C below normal for the district, the official told Global News Service.

Jammu recorded a low of 23.2°C against 29.1°C on the previous night, the official said. The temperature is 1.2°C ‘below’ normal for J&K’s winter capital, he said. Banihal recorded a low of 13.2°C, Batote 12.4°C and Bhadarwah 9.0°C, the official said.

Regarding rain in last 24 hours till 0830 hours today, he said, Srinagar received traces, Qazigund 1.8, Pahalgam 0.4mm, Kupwara 0.0mm, Kokernag 0.2mm, Gulmarg 0.6mm, Banihal 0.0mm, Batote 0.0mm and Bhadarwah 4.4mm.

(GNS)

