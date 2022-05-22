2 dead, 7 injured as car falls into gorge in Ramban

Ramban: A car rolled down into a gorge in Batote area of Ramban district of on Sunday, leaving two person dead including a woman and 7 others injured, officials said.

An official said that the accident of ill-fated eco car (JK06A-5525) happened at Sanasar area of Ramban. “The occupants of the vehicle were on their way to home after the car they were travelling skidded off the road and fell into george. In the accident two people including a woman died and seven others were injured,” he said.

Police have recovered bodies of two deceased from the accident spot and rushed five injured to GMC Jammu and two others to CHC Batote.

The deceased has been identified as Sara Begum (51) and Aiet (10) and the injured as Sarfaraz Ahmad (25), Toshib Ahmad (29), Nasreena Begum (42), Abida Begum (25), Hinna Kousar (19), Maniza Jan (22) and Haris Toushib (04) all from Kastigarh area of Doda—(KNO)

