10-day Faculty Development Programme concludes at KU

Srinagar: A 10-day Faculty Development Programme on ‘Applications of Applied Signal Processing, Communications and Devices for IoT-driven e-Healthcare’ concluded at the University of Kashmir on Saturday.

The FDP was jointly organised by E&ICT Academy NIT Warangal and Department of Electronics and Instrumentation Technology, University of Kashmir, and sponsored by Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India.

The FDP aimed to bring together different stakeholders in the fields of Electronics, Communications, Informatics, Computing and Medicine and deliberate upon challenges posed to the healthcare sector.

In his valedictory address, Prof Farooq Ahmad Masoodi, Dean Academic Affairs KU impressed upon young researchers to bring innovation in the fields of Applied Sciences and Technology. He focussed upon the importance of interdisciplinary approach in the research community such that solutions to critical mission emergencies would be a reality. Prof Masoodi complimented the Department for organising such innovative programmes.

Dean Faculty of Applied Sciences and Technology Prof Naheed Tabasum highlighted the importance of remote monitoring of patients particularly during the pandemics like COVID-19. She also highlighted the role of Internet of Things (IoT) in the delivery of modern healthcare facilities.

Dr M Tariq Banday, Head Department of Electronics and Convener of FDP said the department is contemplating to conduct more such programmes in future that are based on innovative technologies so that our researchers and faculty members will remain well apprised about the recent developments.

FDP Coordinator Dr Javaid Ahmad Sheikh, Senior Assistant Professor, Department of Electronics elaborated upon the topics covered and key resource persons engaged during the 10-day programme.

Eminent resource persons who delivered lectures during the FDP sessions included Prof Ekram Khan of AMU, Prof Z A Jaffery of JMI, Dr Dhiman Malik of IIT Delhi, Dr Taimoor Khan of NIT Silichar, Dr Prenera Mukherji of JNU, Dr Amit Vishawakarma of IITDM Jabalpur, Dr Karan Nathwani of IIT Jammu, Dr J Ravi Kumar of NIT Wrangal, Dr Shabir A Parah of KU, Dr Farooq Ahmad Khanday of KU, Prof M C Chinnah of BVR Institute Telengana and Dr Mohammad Wajid of AMU.

Dr J Ravi Kumar of NIT Warangal and EICT coordinator stressed upon the collaborative work in such sectors.

Dr Farooq Ahmad Khanday, Senior Assistant Professor delivered a vote of thanks.

